River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wolf River near Shiocton.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:30 AM CDT Saturday was 11.8 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet
Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to approach homes near
the river in the Shiocton area. This mainly includes homes along
Island and Mill Streets. Many seasonal structures are surrounded
by water.
&&