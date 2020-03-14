River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wolf River at New London.

* From late Sunday night to Saturday evening.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

Monday morning to a crest of 9.2 feet Tuesday morning. It will

then fall below flood stage early next Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Flooding affects occur downstream of New

London. Several inches of flood waters surround sheds and garages

in lowland areas along Wolf River Drive in Fremont. There is

widespread lowland flooding downstream of New London.

&&