River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wolf River at New London.
* From late Sunday night to Saturday evening.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Monday morning to a crest of 9.2 feet Tuesday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early next Saturday morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Flooding affects occur downstream of New
London. Several inches of flood waters surround sheds and garages
in lowland areas along Wolf River Drive in Fremont. There is
widespread lowland flooding downstream of New London.
&&