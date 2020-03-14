Pleasant end to the weekend, seasonal week ahead

A quiet forecast in store for the rest of this weekend but still a bit on the chilly side. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper teens across north-central Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the picture tonight with very light NE to E winds.

More sunshine will be in the picture for Sunday so temperatures will be able to warm up slightly past today. Most areas will be in the 35-40 degree range with mostly sunny skies.

Monday looks to be the next chance to see another snow shower in our area. The larger part of this snow system at the moment looks to stick to our north but a couple of rippling snow showers will be triggered throughout the state- possibly mixing in with some rain later in the afternoon when temperatures warm up. Temps to start the week will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will look to stay mainly dry as a high pressure system moves into our area. Sunny skies will allow temperatures on both days to warm into the upper 30s to low 40s, but overnight temperatures will cool quickly as well getting to below freezing temps.

We're keeping our eye on a bigger weather system shaping up that will impact your late workweek. A low pressure system is expected to track through the area bringing rain and snow. The timing and totals on this system are a little too far out to get a good grip but we'll continue to update you as this system draws closer. Some lingering precipitation could stick with us through Saturday. Temperatures for the end of the workweek will stay mild in the low 40s to upper 30s.

-Have a great rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, Saturday 3-14-20 at 3:00 PM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - Squalls in the Great Lakes Region continued to produce heavy snow in northwest Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and produced up to 14 inches of snow in northeast Ohio. Poplar WI reported 27 inches of snow in two days. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)