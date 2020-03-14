Newman girls react to the cancellation of state

"I was angry, said Paul Haag, Newman girls basketball head coach. "I was mad. I felt it was unfair."

Roughly ten hours before the Newman girls basketball team was supposed to take the court on Friday, they got the devastating news.

"We were all asleep in our room and we heard a loud knock on our door and a lot of us thought we slept through our alarm," said Julia Seidel, a senior at Newman Catholic. "We thought it was already the morning and we were like, 'oh my gosh, what's happening.' But to just wake up and hear Coach say the good news is you get to sleep in tomorrow, but the bad news is there's no games being played."

"You're kind of at a loss for words, Haag said. "You just want them to go out the best way they can. They've worked so hard this week and we were ready to go at it. It was a different mood this week. Everything was lining up perfect to go shock the world to go beat Black Hawk."

However, they never got that chance.

"It was really sad," said Lauren Shields, a senior at Newman Catholic." It was shocking. But we were blessed at the same time to just be together as a team and experience that. It was a mix of emotions, heightened that we were sad and heightened that we were proud of what we accomplished this season."

"There was a lot of emotions going through our minds," Seidel said. "I know a couple girls all gathered together to talk it out, cry it out, that type of thing. For me personally, I was in such shock. I couldn't even say anything. I couldn't even cry right away."

While it wasn't the ending they deserved, the seniors still got their time to shine with a tradition walk off.

"I was in shock a lot for most of the day yesterday, so to be able to go there it was kind of the moment that we all needed to have that last time for us all to be on the same court at the same time," Seidel said.