Message from Marathon County Judges on COVID-19

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning, a statement from the Marathon County Judges was sent out regarding COVID-19.

The statement reads, "the following actions are being taken to ensure the continuous performance of the courts essential functions and to mitigate the risk that our employees, lawyers, litigants, jurors, and the public may be exposed to. The courthouse will remain open. The procedures within the courthouse may change and may include social distancing, use of hand sanitizers, and similar recommended health practices."

The statement went on to say, "essential court cases and emergency cases will be given priority scheduling. Non-essential court cases may be rescheduled. We expect the modified court operations will continue for the next 60 days. We ask for your patience as we implement these changes. We continue to meet and will provide more details in the next week."

