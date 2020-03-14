Aspirus Wausau Hospital creates emergency plan for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Coronavirus is top of mind for residents throughout the US and because of that Aspirus is putting the community first by preparing and constantly reevaluating their plans as things continue to change.

"We're meeting twice a day to make sure we're keeping up with the situation on the ground," said Dr. Steve Phillipson, Director of Hospital Medicine for Aspirus Health Systems.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital is stopping visitors at the door.

"People will be screened as to whether or not they're safe to come in the building and visitors are going to be extremely limited per patient," said Dr. Phillipson.

Preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. Dr. Phillipson said, "right now we have to ask the public to cooperate with self-quarantine and things like that for the safety of themselves and their neighbors uh we don't really have any mechanism to monitor whether somebody is self-quarantining at this time or not so we just have to hope people would do the right thing."

Stocked up on test kits, face masks and gloves, but what if they run out?

"In the event, we run really low there are contingencies with the government to release emergency supplies," said Dr. Phillipson.

Asking people to call ahead, self-quarantine, or self distance.

Dr. Phillipson explained self-distancing, "what it basically means is staying 6 ft apart from people that you don't know well and don't know where they may have been or what they may have been exposed to"

With new information released every day, it's difficult to come up with a set plan. Not only is it important to inform the community but employees as well.

"There's daily communication going out to all staff about the situation as it evolves," said Dr. Phillipson.

And while there's only so much you can do.

"You know don't panic be prepared your neighbors are going to need you with the schools being closed people are going to need to help each other out if you want to do something that's what you need to do," said Dr. Phillipson.

If you are sick and suspect you may have COVID-19 Aspirus is urging you to call their hotline number 1-844-568-0701 before going to the hospital.

