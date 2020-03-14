Aspirus sets up call center for Covid 19 questions

WAUSAU (WAOW)- In a press release Friday night, Aspirus said they have established a call center for people concerned they might be infected with COVID-19.

The dedicated line will be operational and staffed by live operators beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. The phone lines will be staffed 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekends.

Operators will direct callers to the closest regional testing location if they need to see a medical professional.

The call center number is 1-844-568-0701.

They said the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of influenza. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Aspirus is prepared for COVID-19 and will continue to provide vital health service to the community.