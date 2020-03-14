ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — The 10th annual Central Wisconsin RV & Camping show was this weekend at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center in Rothschild.

Eight Wisconsin dealers at the event showcased the RV and camping lifestyle: offering numerous RV, camper, motorhome, toy hauler, tents and camping equipment options at discounted prices.

The event also offered a petting zoo as entertainment for all in attendance.

Chuck Collins, the organizer of the event, said close to 5,000 people were in attendance.

"There's always new evolving technology in the RV business, the newest thing is solid steps or the whole step folds down, that's a very popular item, solar panels, azdale composite paneling," said Tim Schwartz, Warranty Manager for Friendship RV.

Sunday is the last day of the event. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.