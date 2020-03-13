Wisconsin immigrant exhibit on display in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An exhibit called "Immigrant Journeys From South of the Border" went on display Friday at the Woodson History Center.

A number of informative panels make up the exhibit. They display the stories of eight individuals who immigrated to Wisconsin from Mexico, Central and South America.

Marathon County Historical Society members say it's a great way to learn about the complex journeys that bring people to Wisconsin.

"It's specifically kind of designed to be representing this community to people who maybe never had a chance to interact with these people and understand the wide scope of the experience of modern immigrants," said Ben Clark, the Marathon County Historical Society Archivist.

The Wisconsin Humanities Council and Centro Hispano partnered to create the travelling exhibit.

The display will be at the Woodson History Center for most of March.

It is scheduled to move to Northcentral Technical College on March 30 for a community dialogue. That event status is not certain.