Stevens Point schools closing March 23-29

The Stevens Point Area Public School District is implementing e-learning for all students in grades seven through 12, from March 23-29.

The announcement came in a statement from district officials Friday.

For students through 6th grade, classes will be canceled during that time.

The district also has canceled all outside events, including athletic and co-curricular practices, meetings, competitions and field trips, starting Friday through April 12.

The class cancellations come after the district's planned spring break, which is set for Monday through March 22.

According to the district's statement:

During the school closure, all facilities will be cleaned, including an "outside air purge" of each building, and disinfection of all touch-point surfaces and equipment.

The insides of all buses also will be cleaned.

Through March 23, free grab-and-go meals for children 18 and younger will be offered at the following schools: SPASH, Madison, McKinley, Jefferson, Ben Franklin, PJ Jacobs, and Kennedy. The meals will be offered 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While the district is expected to re-open schools March 30, that could change.

Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.