River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* Until further notice.

* At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This

approaches the flood of record.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 11.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet

early Tuesday afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to approach homes near

the river in the Shiocton area. This mainly includes homes along

Island and Mill Streets. Many seasonal structures are surrounded

by water.

