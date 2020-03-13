Rhinelander City Administrator placed on paid administrative leave

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rhinelander City Administrator Dan Guild was placed on paid administrative after a closed session city council meeting on Friday.

This comes just days after Guild was arrested misconduct in public office. That charge is considered a felony.

The Administrative leave will last until March 30th, which is also when Guild is set to appear in court again. The Mayor said the city council will reconvene at that time to decide what to do next.



