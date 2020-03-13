Quiet and cool March weekend

It sure has been blustery since Thursday night across our area. The west-northwest winds have gusted frequently over 30 mph. The winds will gradually taper down going into Friday night as high pressure settles in. Temperatures will fall back to the mid to upper 10s Friday night. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Tomorrow should feature a veil of high level clouds leaving us with some filtered sunshine. The clouds are part of a weather system passing well south of Wisconsin. Any snow from that will stay in Iowa and Illinois. Again it will be cool with highs around 35 degrees. Luckily the winds will be much lighter, just 5 to 10 mph from the north. Sunday should be partly cloudy with lows around 16 and highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds will build in Monday as the next weak front approaches. It will bring perhaps a few light rain and snow showers from late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Highs should climb to the low 40s.

Tuesday is shaping up dry with some sunshine and seasonal conditions with lows in the 20s and highs around 39 degrees.

A new front will approach late Wednesday. Ahead of it there should be partly sunny skies with highs around 44. A few light rain showers are possible Wednesday night.

A much larger and stronger storm system is projected by several models to develop in the middle of the country next Thursday and Friday. This could bring a few days of heavier precipitation and gusty winds. It is too early to say yet whether the precipitation will be more on the rain side or more on the snow side. It definitely bears watch. Be sure to check in frequently to News 9 for updates. Otherwise high temperatures should reach the lower 40s Thursday and a few degrees cooler Friday.

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:30 p.m., 13-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - Unseasonably cold weather prevailed from the Plateau Region to the Appalachians. Chadron NE, recently buried 33 inches of snow, was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 19 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - Residents of the southern U.S. viewed a once in a life-time display of the Northern Lights. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the southwestern U.S. The record high of 88 degrees at Tucson AZ was their seventh in a row. In southwest Texas, the temperature at Sanderson soared from 46 degrees at 8 AM to 90 degrees at 11 AM. (The National Weather Summary)