Pentagon, Army Creates Helpline for Service Members, Families concerned about COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - The Pentagon has put down new guidelines for service members and families in American service bases overseas and those travelling.

The Department of the Army has implemented a new, 24-hour hotline to give guidance to those members and families who are concerned about orders of Permanent Change of Station to or from countries that have been designated as Alert Level 2 or 3 due to COVID-19.

Any service members with questions or concerns should call 1-888-276-9472.

There are additional web services available on the Army's website.