Newman honors seniors, after season was cut short

Late last night the news that no one wanted to hear broke. The WIAA Girls State Basketball tournament was cancelled.

The news left countless fans, parents, and coaches devastated. However none were more crushed than the players.

Season's cut just short of players recognizing their dreams and seeing the fulfillment of years of hard work.

It was an unceremonious end to many players careers, but Newman was determined to give their seniors better.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play in the first state semi-final game Friday morning at the Resch Center.

However, instead of loading on the bus and leaving after the cancellation, in front of an empty arena, the team participated in the time honored tradition of allowing the seniors to leave the court one last time.

Allowing the seniors that took the program to three consecutive state tournaments to end their careers properly with the send-off they deserve.