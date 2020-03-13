Nekoosa Man Pleads Not Guilty in Disabled Woman’s Homicide

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) -- A 43-year-old Nekoosa man charged with killing his girlfriend’s disabled daughter has pleaded not guilty.

Paul Carter is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of 20-year-old Samantha Roberts. At his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Carter pleaded not guilty to the charge after being bound over for arraignment.

The charge stems from a January 17th incident where officers responded to a home in Nekoosa for a medical call. Roberts, who was unable to walk or talk and was in a wheelchair, was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an interview with police, Samantha’s mother said she had taken a bath but had checked on Samantha right before. She said she was fine. While she was taking a bath, she said Carter, her boyfriend, was left unsupervised on the same floor of the home where Samantha’s bedroom was.

When Samantha’s mom went to check on her after her bath, she appeared to be suffering a medical emergency. The doctor who performed the autopsy said the injuries Samantha suffered would have caused her death in a matter of minutes, not several hours.

Carter remains in custody on a $1,000,000 cash bond. He will return to court on June 6th for a status conference.