NCAA grants extra year of eligibility due to Coronavirus

The NCAA announced today that student athletes competing in spring sports will be granted an extra year of eligibility.

The statement also said that the exact details will be released at a later time, but the Council of leadership agreed that, "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student athletes who participated in spring sport."

Division III Administrative Committee decisions: pic.twitter.com/wBB7IkW1C1 — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) March 13, 2020

The Division III Administrative Committee also granted an extra year of eligibility today, in addition to allowing schools to, "be able to assist students with travel, lodging and meals as a result of campus displacement."

