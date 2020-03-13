NCAA grants extra year of eligibility due to Coronavirus
The NCAA announced today that student athletes competing in spring sports will be granted an extra year of eligibility.
The statement also said that the exact details will be released at a later time, but the Council of leadership agreed that, "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student athletes who participated in spring sport."
The Division III Administrative Committee also granted an extra year of eligibility today, in addition to allowing schools to, "be able to assist students with travel, lodging and meals as a result of campus displacement."
This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they happen