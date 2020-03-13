Grand Theater suspends performances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Grand Theater, in compliance with recommendations from the DHS and CDC, has announced it will suspend all public performances, shows and events.

The suspension will run from March 13th through April 3rd, though may be updated depending on new guidelines.

Ticketholders for events that were originally scheduled to go on during that time have several options:

Exchange tickets to another performance (fees may apply for performances that are priced differently)

Exchange tickets to a gift certificate to be used for future performances

Donate the cost of the tickets to the Performing Arts Foundation to help with future programs

Request a refund

Anyone with questions or who wishes to take any of the above steps should contact the Ticket Office at (715) 842-0988.