Gov. Evers directs DHS to mandate school closures

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is directing the Department of Health Services to issue a mandate for a statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18, in order to give schools time to make plans for students, families and staff members.

Schools can chose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening is April 6, 2020.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

This is a developing story.