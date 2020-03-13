Giannis Pledges $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff amid Coronavirus outbreak

Bucks star and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing his part to help those out of work due to the Coronavirus.

Giannis took to twitter today to announce he would be donating $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff that is unable to work due to the NBA's shut down.

In the post the league MVP said that, "It's bigger than basketball," and that he's donating the money because those people, "Make my life, my family's lives and my teammates lives easier."

As of the writing of this article, the NBA has not announced when or if the 2020 season will continue.