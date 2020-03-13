Dog and woman fall through ice; dog not recovered

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Fire Department says a woman was walking her dog near Picnic Island Friday afternoon.

The dog went out onto the ice and fell through.

The woman went in after the dog to try to rescue it, but fell through herself.

Rescue personell responded to the scene around 4:00 PM.

A Wausau Fire Department air boat rescued the lady, but was unable to find the dog.

Afterwards, Battalion Chief Kraig Kurzan said the ice is too thin for animals and people.

"Keep all pets away from the ice at this time," recommended Kurzan. "They think it's safe and by no means is the ice on Lake Wausau safe. Just remember it is a river system, so there's constantly moving water and the moving water will take you underneath very fast."

Kurzan added the woman was expected to be treated.