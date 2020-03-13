 Skip to Content

Childcare services announce closures, changes

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County has announced they will be closing all services beginning Monday, March 16th as a precaution amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

An email sent out to parents and guardians in the area says all B&GC activities will be closing between March 16th and March 27th, giving the Club an opportunity to clean and sanitize their facilities. The closure could last longer depending on day-by-day changes and advice from the DHS and CDC.

During the first week, March 16th-March 20th, a free meal service will still be offered for kids of all ages through age 18 between 8AM-12:30PM. Children will also be allowed to take a lunch home, but will not be allowed to eat on-site and must instead leave after picking up a meal.

Summer enrollment for families will begin on March 17th online.

The Marathon County Boys & Girls Club also has some noted changes.

The Greenheck Site will be closed after today until further notice. The DCEMS site will remain open, though with shorter hours.

The Caroline S Mark site will remain open as per normal, but is subject to change following guidance from the CDC, DHS and Marathon County Health Department.

