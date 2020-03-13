LIVE UPDATES: Cancellations and closings in central Wisconsin due to Covid-19

LIVE UPDATES: Cancellations and closings in central Wisconsin due to Covid-19Updated
Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Covid-19 has caused numerous cancellations in central Wisconsin. Make sure to stay up-to-date with all our Covid-19 coverage here.
- WIAA State Basketball Tournaments
- March 13: School District of Crandon
- March 13/14/15: USA Curling College Championship
- March 14: Run to Remember in Weston
- March 14: Saint Patrick's Day parade in Rhinelander
- March 14/15: Gymnastics Meet at Stevens Point Area YMCA
- March 15 - March 29: Wausau School District before and after school events, athletics, acitivies, clubs and G2M classes.
- March 15 - April 10: D.C. Everest after-school events, activities, clubs, meetings, practices, performances and athletics.
- March 16-March 27: Boys & Girls Club of Portage Co.
- March 19: Get Out And Vote Event With Tom Tiffany/Mike Pence
- March 23-29: Stevens Point Area School District classes canceled for students through 6th grade, 7-12 will have e-learning.
- March 30-Undetermined: Face-to-face classes at UW-Stevens Point -- campus events also canceled
- April 17-19: Trivia 51 in Stevens Point
- May 9: Portage Co. Cultural Festival
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives by Versiti Blood Centers
Some places have visitor restrictions in place right now:
- North Central Health Care
- Wisconsin prisons/jails
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Marshfield Clinic