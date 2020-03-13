BREAKING: Pres. Trump to Declare National Emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - Several news sources, including ABC News, are reporting that President Donald Trump will declare a National Emergency on Friday as the country attempts to deal with outbreaks of COVID-19.

He's scheduled to address the nation from the White House at 2PM CST, and ABC News will be carrying a special report for full coverage of the event.

Reports indicate Trump will invoke the Stafford Act, a disaster-relief and emergency assistance protocol that would free up money to state and local governments to help citizens impacted.