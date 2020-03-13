BREAKING: La Crosse Diocese Temporarily Waives Sunday Mass Obligations

LA CROSSE, Wis (WAOW) - The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that they will temporarily be lifting Sunday Mass obligations due to concerns of COVID-19.

This after the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and Chicago announced similar measures.

In a statement, the Diocese says they do not want to put parishoners at risk - especially those who are elderly or already have a health concern.

“I’m asking that everyone pray for those effected, for the caregivers and a successful outcome," said Bishop William P. Callahan.

Those who wish to still attend mass can view a pre-recorded video of one on the diocesan YouTube channel, or broadcasted on TV at the following times: