BREAKING: La Crosse Diocese Temporarily Waives Sunday Mass Obligations
LA CROSSE, Wis (WAOW) - The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that they will temporarily be lifting Sunday Mass obligations due to concerns of COVID-19.
This after the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and Chicago announced similar measures.
In a statement, the Diocese says they do not want to put parishoners at risk - especially those who are elderly or already have a health concern.
“I’m asking that everyone pray for those effected, for the caregivers and a successful outcome," said Bishop William P. Callahan.
Those who wish to still attend mass can view a pre-recorded video of one on the diocesan YouTube channel, or broadcasted on TV at the following times:
- Eau Claire, Channel 18, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
- La Crosse, Channel 19, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Marshfield (Public Access), Channel 989, at 10:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Stevens Point (Public Access), Channel 984 at Noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Wausau, (Cable and Satellite), Channel 12 at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Wausau (Public Access), Channel 980, at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
- Wisconsin Rapids (Public Access), Channel 985 and Channel 3 at 6:00 a.m. and 1:00pm Sunday.