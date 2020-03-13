BREAKING – COVID cases in Wisconsin double in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - The State Department of Health Services announced Friday the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has more than doubled, now to a total of 19 positive cases.

Of those, one (the original case in Dane County) has been cleared and recovered.

The DHS reports this jump in cases highlights the importance of Governor Evers' declaration of a Public Health Emergency Thursday.

DHS officials say the disease is still spreading and the number of state- and nation-wide cancellations are done as a means to slow the virus' spread.

The total cases reported Friday include:

Milwaukee County: 2

Racine County: 1

Sheboygan County: 3

Fon Du Lac County: 6

Dane County: 5

Pierce County: 1

Waukesha County: 1

The DHS says the risk is increasing for community infection - that being, those who have not traveled to affected areas or have not had contact with people who have.

"This is a call to action to people across the state at how serious this virus is, and what the DHS is doing to contain it," said officials during a phone call Friday.