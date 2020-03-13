Boys and Girls Club member from Wausau area wins Youth of the Year

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- A member from the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area won the Wisconsin Youth of the Year award.

Feanna Vang is now a senior at D.C. Everest Senior High and has been attending the club since she was in sixth grade.

There are 144,000 club members in 159 clubs in 58 cities across the state.

The process of becoming Youth of the Year starts in the clubs where each month the Wausau Area club recognizes members that standout, they then go through a selection process with a committee of partners in the community.

While at the state competition, Vang participated in interviews before a panel of judges and spoke in front of a crowd of more than 300 people.

"It was a huge shock, a bit of disbelief because I thought I heard wrong at first but after a while I was very happy and felt very honored," she said.

Feanna will now go on to represent the badger state at the Midwest Youth of the Year competition in June.

The regional winners will then go to the National Youth of the Year Gala and Celebration in Washington D.C.