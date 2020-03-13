Award ceremony held after Weinbrenner employees saved a co-workers life

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several employees at Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill, were honored Friday morning for saving their co-workers' life earlier this week.

"I need to save this man's life," thought Cory Eisener when she heard someone needed help.

"I had taken first aid CPR and AED training at the Merrill Fire Department," said Eisner.

These are skills she didn't think she would need to use at work, especially on a co-worker.

"I ran over there and immediately seen him laying on the floor and assessed the situation," said Eisener.

First responders work to be there when needed the most. But what if someone needs to act immediately?

Employees at Weinbrenner stepped up to the challenge as they waited for EMS to arrive.

The incident happened earlier this week. The Merrill Fire Department was dispatched for a man who fell and hit his head at Winebrenner Shoe Company.

Once on scene, the situation escalated quickly.

"We actually had to shift gears quite quickly once we arrived on scene and were told that he was not breathing," said Bryson Cruise, Firefighter/Paramedic for the Merrill Fire Department.

Paramedics and other EMS personnel worked with employees to save a man's life.

"After it happened that's when the adrenaline hit and you just kind of hits you and you're just in shock," said Eisener.

All came together as a team.

"It feels really amazing that our team that we're working on him we're able to help him and save his life," explained Eisner.

"It's kind of a surreal experience to know that you made a difference and in this case really it was the folks here at Weinbrenner," added Cruise. "We can't give them enough credit because they're the ones who really made the difference in this case"

"It feels great knowing that he is still alive and he'll be back with us," said Eisener.

The man who fell at work wasn't at the ceremony on Friday but he has been released from the hospital.