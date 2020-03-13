A cooler trend through the weekend

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and a bit chilly.

High: 35 Wind: West-Northwest 20-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 17 Wind: NW around 10

Saturday: Filtered sun and cool again.

High: 35 Wind: North 5-10

A cooler trend has developed in the weather and it will last through the weekend. No significant precipitation is likely until late next week.

Get ready for a gusty west-northwest wind today. Put on a hat and warmer jacket, as highs will only reach the mid 30s. Skies should be partly cloudy during the morning and then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures and the sky condition will not change much over the weekend, but it will be much less windy so the weather will feel a little better. Under a mix of sun and hazy clouds, highs should reach the mid 30s on Saturday and the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

Skies will turn more cloudy during the day on Monday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will produce a small chance of light rain or snow Monday evening into Monday night, then the weather should dry up once again for Tuesday. Highs will be a bit milder, in the low 40s on Monday, then drop into the upper 30s on Tuesday. Wednesday should be a decent Spring day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

A stronger storm system could move into Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday of next week. As it looks now, there will be a chance of some heavier rain and snow.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 13-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from northwest Texas to Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska during the day, and into the night. Severe thunderstorms spawned 59 tornadoes, including twenty-six strong or violent tornadoes, and there were about two hundred reports of large hail or damaging winds. There were forty-eight tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, and some of the tornadoes in those three states were the strongest of record for so early in the season, and for so far northwest in the United States. The most powerful tornado of the day was one which tore through the central Kansas community of Hesston. The tornado killed two persons, injured sixty others, and caused 22 million dollars along its 67-mile path. The tornado had a life span of two hours. Another tornado tracked 124 miles across southeastern Nebraska injuring eight persons and causing more than five million dollars damage