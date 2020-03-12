Wet weather today, then a cooler trend

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly mixing with snow in the Northwoods during the afternoon.

High: 45 Wind: SE~10, becoming West-Northwest 10-20 late

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and blustery.

Low: 25 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and a bit chilly.

High: 35 Wind: West-Northwest 20-30

Spring-like rain will be moving through the area today. Keep your umbrella handy. A cooler and drier trend will then develop for the weekend.

For today we will have a wave of showers move through during the morning and then another around mid afternoon. In the Northwoods the precipitation will be a bit more persistent and that is where some snow could mix in with the rain during the afternoon. Up to an inch of snow could fall in parts of Vilas, Iron, and Ashland counties with lesser amounts elsewhere. It will be a mild day with highs in the mid 40s, but you will notice a cool west-northwest wind develop late this afternoon and into the evening hours after the precipitation moves out. That wind will become rather strong overnight and continue on Friday. Other than windy conditions, we will have partly cloudy skies on Friday and cooler temps. Highs will only reach the mid 30s.

How about the weekend? The weather will remain cool with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be more sun in the Northwoods and a few more clouds in the south. Highs will remain below normal on Saturday, only topping out in the mid 30s, then warm into the middle and upper 30s on Sunday.

A weak cold front will move through the area late Monday. This will produce a small chance of light rain or snow showers, then it will be dry with more sun again for Tuesday. Another weather system will bring a small chance of rain or snow later Wednesday. High temperatures for most of next week should be close to normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 12-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - An early season heat wave continued in the southwestern and central U.S. Nineteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date. Wichita Falls TX, which six days earlier reported a record low of 8 above, reported a record high of 95 degrees. Childress TX was the first spot in the country in 1989 to hit the century mark. (The National Weather Summary)