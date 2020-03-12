WATCH: WIAA Girl’s State Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday afternoon

The 2020 WIAA Girl's State Basketball Tournament will kick off Thursday afternoon at 1:35 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Every game of the tournament will be broadcast locally on News 9, and available via web stream on our website.

Here's a full schedule of the semifinal games scheduled for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, March 12

Division 3

#1 Platteville (25-0) vs. #4 Arcadia (23-3) - 1:35 p.m.

#2 Wrightstown (24-2) vs. #3 Lake Mills (24-2)

Division 4

#1 Aquinas (24-1) vs. #4 Crandon (21-4) - 6:35 p.m.

#2 Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. #3 Mishicot (23-3)

Friday, March 13

Division 5

#1 Black Hawk (26-0) vs. #4 Newman Catholic (22-4) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Clear Lake (26-0) vs. #3 Bangor (25-1)

Division 2

#1 Hortonville (25-1) vs. #4 Oregon (21-5) - 1:35 p.m.

#2 Beaver Dam (23-3) vs. #3 Pewaukee (21-5)

Division 1

#1 Middleton (25-1) vs. #4 Oconomowoc (22-4) - 6:35 p.

#2 Bay Port (24-2) vs. #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels (23-3)