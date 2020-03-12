Gov. Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19.

His order will direct the Department of Health Services (DHS) to use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.

The announcement comes after Wisconsin had 5 new cases of COVID-19 recently, for a total of six patients who have had it. The first person has recovered according to health officials.

Wisconsin also has 37 residents returning to the state from the Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be in monitored self -quarantine for 14 days, according to the Governor's office.

“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers.

“It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”

The executive order will direct DHS to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to incidences of COVID-19. It allows the Department to purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency.

It also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Executive Order #72 can be found here.