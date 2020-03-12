UW-Madison says Kohl’s Center will not host WIAA Boys State Tournament, alternative locations to be discussed
The status of WIAA boys tournament is up in the air after the WIAA was informed that the Kohl Center would not be playing host to the competition amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.
As of now the tournament has not been cancelled and alternative locations and solutions will be discussed by the members of the WIAA Board of Control and executive staff.
We will report more developments as they come