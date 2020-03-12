Trivia Weekend postponed in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) -- The world's largest trivia contest in Stevens Point has been rescheduled due to the Coronavirus.

Raid on Trivia 51 has been moved to October 23rd-25th,

Officials with the UW system announced restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people earlier this week and have also extended their Spring Break schedules. Additionally, classes will be conducted online for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of the disease on campus.

Contest organizers cited concerns over the number of people that would be gathering in Stevens Point for the event, including those who would be in close-quarters to make the event function.

Trivia weekend had been scheduled for April 17-19th. That weekend has instead been declared "Retro Trivia Weekend" and will consist of throwback trivia questions broadcast for 18 hours each day on the UWSP student radio station.