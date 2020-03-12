Run to Remember in Marathon Co. canceled

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- The 3rd annual Run to Remember 5k has been canceled because of Covid-19. Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency. With that, gatherings of more than 250 people are not recommended.

The Run to Remember honors the four lives lost in the March 2017 shooting rampage in Marathon Co. The race draws in hundreds of people.

The money raised from the run helped build a memorial for the victims Detective Jason Weiland, Dianne Look, Karen Barclay and Sara Quirt Sann.