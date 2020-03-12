River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Wolf River near Shiocton.

* From this afternoon until further notice.

* At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just

after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 12.9 feet

early Monday afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to approach homes near

the river in the Shiocton area. This mainly includes homes along

Island and Mill Streets. Many seasonal structures are surrounded

by water.

&&