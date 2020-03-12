River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wolf River near Shiocton.
* From this afternoon until further notice.
* At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just
after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 12.9 feet
early Monday afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to approach homes near
the river in the Shiocton area. This mainly includes homes along
Island and Mill Streets. Many seasonal structures are surrounded
by water.
