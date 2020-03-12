 Skip to Content

PROGRAMMING NOTE

1:52 pm News, Top Stories, WIAA

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- News 9 is proud to air the WIAA state tournament games. But because of that, some of your other favorite shows may be impacted.

Thursday:

  • General Hospital airs live on DT3/DECADES Channel
  • The Doctors will not re-air
  • Tamron Hall will not re-air
  • Dr. Phil: 3:06 a.m. Friday
  • Entertainment Tonight will not re-air
  • Station 19: 12:06 a.m. Friday
  • Grey's Anatomy: 1:06 a.m. Friday
  • A Million Little Things: 2:06 a.m. Friday

Friday:

  • Live w/Kelly & Ryan: 12:30 p.m.
  • The View will not re-air
  • News 9 at 11 will not re-air
  • GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke will not re-air
  • General Hospital airs live on DT3/DECADES Channel
  • The Doctors will not re-air
  • Tamron Hall will not re-air
  • Dr. Phil: 3:06 a.m. Saturday
  • Entertainment Tonight will not re-air
  • Shark Tank: 12:06 a.m. Saturday
  • 20/20: 1:06 a.m. Saturday

