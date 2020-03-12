Pence, Tiffany postpone Rothschild event amid Covid-19 fears

Rothschild (WAOW) -- The Get-Out-The-Vote event planned in Rothschild Mar. 19 has been postponed.

Vice President Mike Pence was expected to campaign for 7th Congressional District Candidate Tom Tiffany.

President Donald Trump was supposed to be in Milwaukee that same day but canceled his visit because of Covid-19.

Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker in a special election in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, a heavily Republican district covering northern and western Wisconsin.