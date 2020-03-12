From cutting staff to switching to plasticware, cancellations and fears leave bars and restaurants scrambling

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the lunch hour Thursday, Miar Maktabi's restaurant, Dubai, is practically empty. The owner of the State Street eatery said fears over the coronavirus have kept people away for weeks.

"Instead of having eight employees, I have one employee right now working on a shift," he said.

Maktabi said he's had to cut workers' hours in order for the restaurant to survive. He said the lack of sit-down guests combined with a dramatic blow to catering orders has been too much.

Out of 36 catering orders the restaurant had for this month, all but five have been canceled.

"One of the company owners (who canceled a catering order) is our regular customer," Maktabi said. "We chit-chat, we talked about it and (he told me) 'Miar, things are going so bad.'"

With the situation already rough for restaurants, Thursday got progressively worse for downtown bars. A 27 News reporter was inside Sconnie Bar on Regent Street when the news came down that the NCAA had cancelled the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

"It's devastating as a fan and a bar manager both," said Lucas Simon-Wambach, General Manager at Sconnie Bar. "Next Thursday, Friday -- those first two days of March Madness -- I know a lot of people look forward to those days."

Simon-Wambach said he had scheduled significantly more workers than usual for the this weekend and the next, expecting throngs of Badgers fans and St. Patrick's Day revelers to crowd bars. Thursday, he found himself readjusting those schedules and bracing for relatively small crowds.

"We're scrambling and actually taking off a few of the staff and that's kind of been the theme of the whole day," he said. "Just scrambling and being flexible with everything."

Hawk Sullivan, the owner of Hawk's bar (next door to Dubai) said in a phone interview that it will be almost impossible to truly measure the impact on small businesses. Sullivan acknowledged that, like Sconnie Bar and many others, he's having to cut staff in the wake of cancellations from basketball to bar crawls.

Sullivan added that his heart aches most for the hourly and tip-dependent workers who are losing out on both hours and tips. He added that any federal aid meant for business relief should reach the pockets of those workers.

At Dubai, there's a sense of desperation. Maktabi said he's considering replacing the silverware with single-use plastic utensils.

"We care about the environment. We are trying to eliminate everything that's plastic," Maktabi said. "But, right now, we're at a point where people are quite scared so what should I do to keep people happy?"