D.C. Everest announces cancellation of activities, preps for broader closure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A letter sent out to parents and families of D.C. Everest school district students elaborated on the district's plan amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Per the letter, which can be read here, the district is making the following changes:

All after-school events, activities, clubs, meetings, practices, performances and athletics will be cancelled. All field trips are cancelled.

All facilities, including Greenheck Field House, will close at 6:00 p.m. This will allow custodial staff enough time to disinfect our facilities, and limit the impact on families who depend on afterschool childcare.

To limit the number of people visiting our schools and facilities, we are suspending visitors, vendors or volunteers.

Further, the school is preparing take-home curriculum in the event that school closures become mandated.

They advise parents that all students should begin bringing home iPads and school material on a daily basis, in case such a declaration is made.