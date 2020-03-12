D.C. Everest announces cancellation of activities, preps for broader closure
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A letter sent out to parents and families of D.C. Everest school district students elaborated on the district's plan amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Per the letter, which can be read here, the district is making the following changes:
- All after-school events, activities, clubs, meetings, practices, performances and athletics will be cancelled. All field trips are cancelled.
- All facilities, including Greenheck Field House, will close at 6:00 p.m. This will allow custodial staff enough time to disinfect our facilities, and limit the impact on families who depend on afterschool childcare.
- To limit the number of people visiting our schools and facilities, we are suspending visitors, vendors or volunteers.
Further, the school is preparing take-home curriculum in the event that school closures become mandated.
They advise parents that all students should begin bringing home iPads and school material on a daily basis, in case such a declaration is made.