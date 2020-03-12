Crandon loses in state semi-final game to Aquinas, 73-42

The Crandon Cardinals season came to a close in Green Bay Thursday night, as they fell to Aquinas in the semi-finals of the WIAA state tournament 73-42.

It would be a tough task for the Cardinals as Aquinas is the two-time defending state champion in division 4, but they seemed up for it early.

Crandon kept the game close early, but the game would slip away from them in the second half.

Behind a record breaking effort from Aquinas' Taylor Theush, who set a new division four record for three pointers made in a game, Aquinas would pull ahead to win 73-42 advance to the state championship game on Saturday.