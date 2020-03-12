Crandon and Newman Catholic react to WIAA ticket restrictions

(WAOW) -- As cheers faded to silence in the Newman Catholic gymnasium Thursday morning, the girls' basketball team huddled to hear the news.

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, each team will only be allowed 88 tickets to the state tournament in Green Bay.

"The community supports us," said Senior Gaurd Lauren Shields. "Our school supports us, teachers, faculty, coaching staff, families."

Now, a lot of those supporters won't be able to show up in the stands.

Still, Newman Head Coach Paul Haag is hopeful. "I hate to say it but it might benefit us," he said.

When Newman fell to Blackhawk in the 2018 State Tournament, their fans were outnumbered 10-1. "They're limited to 88, we're limited to 88, it's actually going to balance it out a little bit," he said. "We can focus on just playing basketball."

But not all are optimistic.

Crandon Head Coach Josh Jaeger was disappointed to hear the news. Their fans, "The Cardinal Crazies," won't be able to show their full force.

Jaeger said, "In an empty arena, as an athlete, it's hard to play."

Crandon School District Vice President Jeff Ackley agreed, "It's hard, it's a hard thing for the girls to deal with."

Ackley pointed out the team will drive to Green Bay wondering if their friends would be there, their classmates, their mom and dad.

"So they're worried about something that they should not have to worry about traveling to the game," said Ackley.

However, Coach Jaeger is giving his team the same advice he has all season; "Focus in on playing the game and let other people worry about things that really aren't in their control."