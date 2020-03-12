Congress, State Capitol cancel public tours

WASHINGTON D.C., MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Governmental offices at the state and national levels are closing their doors to public tours, visits and events as the concern of COVID-19 continues.

On Thursday morning, Congress announced that the Capitol building - along with all House and Senate office buildings in Washington, D.C., will be closed to the public.

Lawmakers, aides, journalists and those on official business will still be allowed to attend.

Meanwhile, in Madison, the Department of Administration announced similar changes, citing the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there were six reported confirmed cases of the virus in the badger state, one of which has already been cleared.

Any groups currently scheduled for tours through the end of March are going to be contacted by Madison officials.