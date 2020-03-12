BREAKING: WIAA restricting fan access for both boy’s and girl’s state basketball tournaments

Amid fears of a COVID-19 outbreak, the WIAA has decided to restrict fan access to both girl's and boy's state basketball tournament, the announced early Thursday.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The policy will limit attendance at the state tournaments to 88 tickets per team. They'll also be allowed two supervisors, and a limit of 22 team personnel.

In addition, the boys and girls 3-point competition scheduled for Saturday will be limited to participants and one chaperone allowed.

Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted.

Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

The live television broadcast of the tournament, available locally on News 9, will go on, and a small pool of media will be allowed that will provide a copy to the state or to one reporter per school team.

Tickets for both tournaments will be refunded in full. Any tickets purchased for the girl's tournament this weekend will be refunded by the school, not at the Resch Center or the WIAA.