BREAKING: WIAA cancels girl’s and boy’s state tournaments

The WIAA has announced they're cancelling the remainder of the winter sports schedule, including the rest of the girl's state tournament, and the boy's tournament scheduled for next week, they announced late Thursday.

The move comes as sporting events are cancelled across the country in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The WIAA made the decision early Thursday to hold the girl's tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay, but with fan attendance for each team limited to 88 people. They played four games of the first day of the tournament, but the rest will not be played.

Boys sectional semifinals were also played in front of limited audiences Thursday night, but the sectional finals games scheduled for Saturday and the state tournament scheduled for next week won't be played.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff and all our committees have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.

Any tickets purchased at school will be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.