BREAKING: General admission tickets not available for WIAA boys tournament

The University of Wisconsin announced early Thursday that they won't be selling general admission tickets to next week's WIAA boy's state basketball tournament at the Kohl center.

"With the health of student athletes and their families, spectators, and the greater community in mind, general admission tickets will not be available for the WIAA Boys State Basketball tournament," the release said.

A certain number of tickets will be given to each team participating in the tournament.

"This decision has been made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the COVID-19 situation. The limit on the number of tickets is designed to reflect social distancing recommendations from public health officials," the release said.

All games of that tournament will still be televised on News 9.