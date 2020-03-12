Blustery winds but drying out for a few days

It was a wet one Thursday as predicted. Some parts of central Wisconsin had over one-half inch of rain through the mid-afternoon. Some leftover scattered rain and snow showers are possible Thursday evening, but it will gradually dry out as we get behind the cold front. Gusty west to northwest winds will rattle your windows at 15-25 mph. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 20s. Friday looks blustery but at least we will see some sunshine. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 30s. West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common with higher gusts.

The weekend looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should reach the mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday. Lows will be in the 10s.

A weak front will move through Monday bringing thicker clouds in along with a slight chance of some light rain or snow showers late in the day. Highs should reach around 41 degrees.

We should catch a nicer day Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 39 degrees.

A new storm system will roll it appears next Wednesday and could bring some light rain to the region. Highs should hit the upper 30s to near 40. It could get very interesting for the end of next week. Our major models are hinting at a much larger and stronger storm system developing somewhere in the middle of the nation. It has potential to bring greater quantities of rain, ice, snow, and wind. There are lot of details of timing and location to work out yet. Please monitor News 9 in coming days as more information becomes available on the at. Otherwise temperatures will remain fairly seasonal with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s late next week.

Take care everyone! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 12-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - A powerful storm produced high winds and heavy snow in the Upper Mississippi Valley and the Upper Great Lakes Region. Winds gusting to 70 mph produced snow drifts six feet high in Minnesota, and sent twelve foot waves on Lake Superior over the breakwalls of the ship canal at Duluth MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - An early season heat wave continued in the southwestern and central U.S. Nineteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date. Wichita Falls TX, which six days earlier reported a record low of 8 above, reported a record high of 95 degrees. Childress TX was the first spot in the country in 1989 to hit the century mark. (The National Weather Summary)