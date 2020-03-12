As coronavirus spreads, a plea from one local mom whose kid has a compromised immune system

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Braxton is a vibrant 5 year old who happens to have Down syndrome and a compromised immune system.

But as coronavirus continues to spread, his mom, Erica, is urging everyone to take warnings and precautions seriously.

"What may not be a big deal for you, could actually kill Braxton," Erica said.

With a compromised immune system, Braxton is part of a group most at risk for complications from coronavirus.

"We have to rely on others taking their precautions and doing it accurately. Standing there for 20 seconds washing your hands, simply just washing your hands," Erica said.

While the average healthy person might not have severe affects from getting coronavirus, it's still possible to pass it on to someone else if directions from health officials aren't followed. If that someone is Braxton, it could be tragic.