Wood Co. to vote on redistricting referendum

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wood County will be voting on a redistricting referendum during the April 7 Spring Election.

The referendum asks: "Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a non-partisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?"

This comes after Governor Tony Evers created a redistricting commission earlier this year.

Jake Hahn, the county supervisor for district 8, helped get the referendum on the ballot.

"There's no geometric shapes, there's no continuation of municipalities. Marshfield is cut in half for the third congressional district. And I think this is a big problem because politicians shouldn't get to choose their voters, voters should get to choose their politicians," Hahn said as to why he's in favor of non-partisan redistricting.

Redistricting would be based on information gathered in the 2020 census and could change who you vote for to represent you on the state and national levels.