Wisconsin Elections Commission reports suspected fraud in Oneida, Vilas counties

North Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported suspected fraud in Vilas and Oneida counties on Tuesday.

According to a report sent out the commission believes someone in Oneida Co. intentionally registered and voted in the wrong municipality back in the Spring election of 2017.

In Vilas Co., officials say they believe someone voted twice in the same election for the general election in 2016. They say the person voted by absentee and at the polls.

The cases have been referred to district attorney's.